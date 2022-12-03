ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast : Do I Like Alphonse Puthren's Gold?

Alphonse Puthren’s classic Malayalam hit Premam was released seven years ago. So expectations were high for Gold.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Alphonse Puthren’s classic Malayalam hit Premam, starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi was released seven years ago. So expectations were high for Gold. With recurring cinematic themes, quirky characters, out-of-the-box edits, and interesting visual storytelling, the 'Alphonse Putheran-touch' is quite evident in Gold.

Was the film worth the hype? Tune in to find out!

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Topics:  Podcast   Movie Reviews   Malyalam 

