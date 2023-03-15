Podcast | Thuramukham Review : A Mini-History Class on Labour Unions
In this episode, we review Thuramukham - a beautiful retelling of labour unions in the 1940’s in Cochin, India.
In this episode, we review Thuramukham - a beautiful retelling of labour unions in the 1940’s in Cochin, India. The director does such an excellent job in portraying the daily struggles of labourers that you feel as though you’re watching a documentary rather than a commercial mainstream movie.
But, as history lessons tend to, the movie seems to lag at certain points with repetitive action and dialogue sequences. Overall, the film is an excellent example of almost hitting the mark.
