Podcast | When Politics Creates Rifts in Friendships, Family Ties

"I think the difference in ideologies exists. Even if it's not political, there is always going to be your elders thinking something else, and you have a different opinion, but now it's like before you make friends or date someone, you consider if the ideology matches or not," says Zijah.

When we ask, if you ever had fights over clashing ideologies to the point where you had to cut ties with a friend, Saptarshi says, "All the time."

Though it did affect him at first, he adds, "My mental health will take more of a toll if I continue to be friends with them."