Not Fine, Thanks: Coping With Body Image Issues in the Age of Social Media

"I didn't know I was struggling with body image issues until 4 years ago...we just didn't have the vocabulary for it."

In the first episode of Not Fine, Thanks, I speak to Sakshi Sindwani a model and content creator who opens up about her struggles with body image issues, unrealistic beauty standards in the age of social media, and why it's time we moved from body positivity to body neutrality.

Here are some excepts of our conversation.