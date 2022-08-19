ADVERTISEMENT

'I Always Go to My Nani in Moments of Self Doubt & Confusion': Navya Nanda

During her conversation, Navya spoke about her entrepreneurship journey which she started at a young age.

Anjali Palod
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda is the co-founder of Aara Health, a health platform aiming to create awareness and build services around women's health and hygiene in India. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, in collaboration with L'Oréal Paris, and will be a key spokesperson in ‘I Know My Worth’ campaign.

In a conversation with The Quint, Navya spoke about her entrepreneurship journey which she started very young, the sexism and ageism that she faces in the business world, her experiences with menstrual education, and more.

Tune in!

Also Read

Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein

Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×