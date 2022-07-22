ADVERTISEMENT

Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein

In the new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we are in conversation with the cast of Shamshera.

Abira Dhar
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In the new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we are in conversation with the cast of Shamshera – Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani kapoor and Karan Malhotra. The film is releasing on 22nd July in theaters and this will be Ranbir Kapoor's first release in 4 years.

Karan Malhotra, Shamshera's director, shares how Ranbir reacted when he broke the news of him having a baby and RK reveals why he did not invite Vaani to his wedding.

Tune in!

"Being a father is the greatest gift of life & it's something I always wanted."
Ranbir Kapoor
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
