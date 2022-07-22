ADVERTISEMENT
Alia and I Want To Have Lots of Kids: Ranbir Kapoor on Itni Starry Baatein
In the new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we are in conversation with the cast of Shamshera.
In the new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we are in conversation with the cast of Shamshera – Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani kapoor and Karan Malhotra. The film is releasing on 22nd July in theaters and this will be Ranbir Kapoor's first release in 4 years.
Karan Malhotra, Shamshera's director, shares how Ranbir reacted when he broke the news of him having a baby and RK reveals why he did not invite Vaani to his wedding.
Tune in!
"Being a father is the greatest gift of life & it's something I always wanted."Ranbir Kapoor
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
