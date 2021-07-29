ADVERTISEMENT

Navya Nanda Reacts to Instagram User's 'Try in Bollywood' Remark

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli answered a person who asked her to 'try in Bollywood'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Navya Naveli Nanda recently responded to a social media user's remark.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, recently responded to a social media user who asked her to 'try in Bollywood'. Navya took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a throwback photo of herself. In it, she can be seen sitting on a couch, wearing a pink t-shirt and trousers. Navya didn't caption the pic but posted it with a sunflower emoji.

Photographer Rohan Shrestha jokingly commented, "caption is awe inspiring".

One social media user wrote, "U r beautiful , you should try in bollywood too." Navya replied, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too".

Unlike her grandparents Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and uncle and aunt Abhishek and Aishwarya, Navya does not want to pursue a career in acting. She wants to join the family business Escorts.

Earlier, Navya told Vogue magazine, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda." Navya is one of the founders of Aara Health, an organisation that works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.

