How Did Nepal PM Oli’s ‘Anti-India’ Stance Backfire Against Him?
PM KP Sharma Oli recently accused Nepalese leaders and India of colluding in a conspiracy to topple him.
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's anti-India pitch has turned the tables against him. From having the political support to redraw Nepal's map to include territories within India, Oli is now facing hostilities from senior members of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), who are pressing for his resignation over his unfounded charges against India.
The anti-India remarks in concern were made while addressing a meeting in Kathmandu on 28 June, where PM Oli had accused Nepalese leaders and India of colluding in a conspiracy to topple him for publishing the country’s new map that depicts Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as part of Nepalese territory.
He had alleged that there have been various kinds of activities in “embassies and hotels” to remove him from power.
But, this didn't go down well with senior communist leaders like former Nepal PM Prachanda, who hit back saying that Oli should resign on moral grounds for making such "undiplomatic and nonpolitical remarks".
So, how did PM Oli's anti-India stance backfire against him? Tune in!
