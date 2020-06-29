Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday, 28 June alleged that his party rivals were being instigated by India with the intention of removing him from power, reported The Indian Express.Addressing a meeting, the Nepalese Prime Minister said that meetings were being arranged in New Delhi against Nepal’s decision to amend its constitution, paving the way for inclusion of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in its maps – areas that have been a cause of dispute between India and Nepal.Claiming that a plot with the intention to overthrow him was being shaped, Oli said:Explained: The Border Dispute Between India and Nepal“It is unthinkable… the things that are happening in Delhi against the amendment to the Constitution… Listen to the Delhi media. Look at the meetings being organised in India.” KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister, NepalAsserting the Nepalese sense of nationalism, PM Oli added, “you all must know Nepal’s nationalism is not that weak that outside forces will be able to topple it.”Maintaining that he had no desire to hold onto the post of PM forever, Oli said that there was “no question” of him quitting at the moment, since in such an event “ there will be no leader to raise the issue of nationalism and territory.”Oli’s comments come amid widening rifts within the Communist Party, over the former’s increasing tendency for aligning with the Communist Party of China.China Wants Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal, Bhutan, Nepal: Tibet Leader We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.