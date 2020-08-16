Podcast | Remembering The ‘People’s Poet, Rahat Indori
Rahat Indori: A Poet who spoke of the social issues threatening the secular fabric of India.
Sabhī kā khūn hai shāmil yahāñ ki mittī meiñ
kisī ke bāp ka hindostān thodi hai
This is an oft-quoted sher in political discussions and protests, especially those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. It also found its way into Parliament, when it was quoted by All India Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, while giving her maiden address.
She listed seven signs in her power-packed fiery speech to make her point that the country is moving towards fascism.
The man behind this sher is Rahat Indori, who breathed his last on the 11 August in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) of Indore.
Celebrating the poet, who spoke of the social issues threatening the secular fabric of India, this special podcast is a tribute by The Quint.
Tune In.
