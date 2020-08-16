Podcast | Remembering The ‘People’s Poet, Rahat Indori 

Sabhī kā khūn hai shāmil yahāñ ki mittī meiñ

kisī ke bāp ka hindostān thodi hai

This is an oft-quoted sher in political discussions and protests, especially those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. It also found its way into Parliament, when it was quoted by All India Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra, while giving her maiden address.

She listed seven signs in her power-packed fiery speech to make her point that the country is moving towards fascism.