Sahir, a Poet  Who Sought Closure in Love With a ‘Khubsoorat Mod’

A poet, a lyricist, a thinker – Sahir is not a man of a few words. His vast vocabulary not only borrows references from nature, when he writes intimate love songs, but also when he hopes for a better world, social justice, and equality:

Hazaar barq gire, laakh andhiyan uttein

Vo phool khil ke rahenge jo khilne wale hain.

From ‘Man re tu kaahe na dheer dhare’, to ‘Tang aa chuke hain kashmakash-e-zindagi se hum’, the magic of Sahir’s poetry is such that it traverses across the Urdu-Hindi barrier, across a range of complex human emotions.