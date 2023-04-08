ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Barbie Trailer Review: Ready for Margot Robbie's Rendition

While Greta Gerwig (or META Gerwig) does her magic, don’t forget to tune into the full review to hear more!

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

On this episode of Do I Like It, I review the new Barbie trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. While the trailer really entrenches into the history of Barbie, there are some major Easter eggs referencing The Wizard of Oz, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and more.

Is that a hint as to the plot of the film? There’s only one way to find out! While Greta Gerwig (or META Gerwig) does her magic, don’t forget to tune into the full review to hear more!

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

