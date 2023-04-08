Podcast | Barbie Trailer Review: Ready for Margot Robbie's Rendition
While Greta Gerwig (or META Gerwig) does her magic, don’t forget to tune into the full review to hear more!
On this episode of Do I Like It, I review the new Barbie trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. While the trailer really entrenches into the history of Barbie, there are some major Easter eggs referencing The Wizard of Oz, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and more.
Is that a hint as to the plot of the film? There’s only one way to find out! While Greta Gerwig (or META Gerwig) does her magic, don’t forget to tune into the full review to hear more!
