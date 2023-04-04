Podcast | Photo Review: What Makes the Span Between Birth and Death Fatal
'Photo' is a beautiful amalgamation of several representations – whether it is gender, class or society.
On this episode of Do I Like It, we review Photo, directed by Utsav Gonwar, which was just premiered at the Bengaluru International Film Festival. This Kannada film is pathbreaking in terms of its cinematography; the director portrays his story in terms of political consciousness and not political correctness.
The movie starts with the story of a young son, excited to visit his father in Bengaluru, but slowly morphs into the story of a father hoping to return to his village amidst the lockdown and their collective journey home.
The narrative shift is smooth and does not cause any narrative jerks. Overall, Photo is a beautiful amalgamation of several representations – whether it is gender, class or society.
