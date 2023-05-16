ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Amar Colony Review: Such a Real and Raw Film

Amar Colony is a 2022 film directed by Siddharth Chauhan which premiered last year.

Amar Colony is a 2022 film directed by Siddharth Chauhan. It premiered last year at the Tallinn Black Nights’ Film Festival where it won the Special Jury Prize. It revolves around the lives of three families living in a dilapidated building in Shimla and deals with themes of loneliness, confinement, and sexual repression.

Tune in for the full review!

