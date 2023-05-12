Podcast | How Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' Tackles Fake News & Exposes Liberal Elite

We recently saw a movie that completely baffled us. A film that, without pointing fingers, talks about a menace that we are all dealing with. One rumour, one afwaah that can change your life. It is caste and religion agnostic and can even harm the people who spread it.

In our studio, we had writer and satirist Sanjay Rajoura, along with Somya Lakhani, senior editor at The Quint, and we talked about Sudhir Mishra's latest offering Afwaah, starring Sumeet Vyas, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

We also talked about the problem of fake news, self-censorship, and how the film exposes the hypocrisy of 'liberal elites' through a powerful climactic twist. Towards the end, Sanjay urged all young people to call out bigotry in their families to achieve true 'vaichaarik azaadi'.