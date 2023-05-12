ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | How Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah' Tackles Fake News & Exposes Liberal Elite

One rumour, one 'afwaah' can change your life.

Prateek LidhooSomya Lakhani
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

We recently saw a movie that completely baffled us. A film that, without pointing fingers, talks about a menace that we are all dealing with. One rumour, one afwaah that can change your life. It is caste and religion agnostic and can even harm the people who spread it.

In our studio, we had writer and satirist Sanjay Rajoura, along with Somya Lakhani, senior editor at The Quint, and we talked about Sudhir Mishra's latest offering Afwaah, starring Sumeet Vyas, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

We also talked about the problem of fake news, self-censorship, and how the film exposes the hypocrisy of 'liberal elites' through a powerful climactic twist. Towards the end, Sanjay urged all young people to call out bigotry in their families to achieve true 'vaichaarik azaadi'.

Also Read

Watch | Life of Fact-Checkers: How They Deal With Fake News on the Internet

Watch | Life of Fact-Checkers: How They Deal With Fake News on the Internet
ADVERTISEMENT

You can check out our podcast 'The Big Story 2.0' here.

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?

Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News