ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Karnataka Results Analysis: Hindutva, Corruption & Local Leaders

We are joined by Fatima Khan who was on the ground ahead of the elections, and Aditya Menon, our political editor.

Anjali PalodPrateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

What will be the consequence of the Congress’ victory in the Karnataka elections? What are the prominent factors that lead to the BJP’s setback in the south? What does this mean for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? The Karnataka election results has raised many such questions.

We are joined by Fatima Khan, principal correspondent with The Quint who was on the ground in the run-up to the elections, and Aditya Menon, our political editor to discuss what actually happened that lead to this result.

In this podcast, we closely examine what issues mattered in this election, what strategies worked, and what this result means for future polls.

Also Read

Podcast | Are We Spending More Money Because of UPI? Ex-Banker Explains

Podcast | Are We Spending More Money Because of UPI? Ex-Banker Explains

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×