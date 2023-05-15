Podcast | Karnataka Results Analysis: Hindutva, Corruption & Local Leaders

What will be the consequence of the Congress’ victory in the Karnataka elections? What are the prominent factors that lead to the BJP’s setback in the south? What does this mean for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? The Karnataka election results has raised many such questions.

We are joined by Fatima Khan, principal correspondent with The Quint who was on the ground in the run-up to the elections, and Aditya Menon, our political editor to discuss what actually happened that lead to this result.

In this podcast, we closely examine what issues mattered in this election, what strategies worked, and what this result means for future polls.