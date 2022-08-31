Shilpa Shetty to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

This year, the country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in all its glory. Bollywood has also joined in the festivities. On Wednesday, actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted offering puja at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

Raveena Tandon and her family visited Shilpa Shetty's house for the darshan. Anurag Basu, Aanand L Rai and other celebrities attended the puja at the T-series office. Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of the Ganesh idol at their place. "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all", the actor wrote.