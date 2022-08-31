Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja to Seek Blessings

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have kicked in in Maharashtra. Owing to the pandemic, celebrations were put on hold for two years. But this year, Mumbai has welcomed Ganapati Bappa with much glitz and glamour.

Bollywood celebrities have also been seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. On Wednesday, 31 August, Kartik Aaryan visited the temple with his family. He was spotted clicking selfies with cops, interacting with fans and offering puja.