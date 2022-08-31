ADVERTISEMENT
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja to Seek Blessings
Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family.
The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have kicked in in Maharashtra. Owing to the pandemic, celebrations were put on hold for two years. But this year, Mumbai has welcomed Ganapati Bappa with much glitz and glamour.
Bollywood celebrities have also been seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. On Wednesday, 31 August, Kartik Aaryan visited the temple with his family. He was spotted clicking selfies with cops, interacting with fans and offering puja.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×