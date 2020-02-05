In Pics: Ranbir, Alia, SRK, Sonam at Armaan Jain’s Wedding Party
Bollywood celebs at Armaan Jain’s wedding party.&nbsp;
Bollywood celebs at Armaan Jain’s wedding party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: Ranbir, Alia, SRK, Sonam at Armaan Jain’s Wedding Party

On Monday, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand wedding in Mumbai. Last night, the couple threw a lavish party for their friends from Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan, the Ambanis were some of the guests present at the celebrations.

Take a look.

  • 32
    Newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 31
    Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Alia Bhatt in their elegant best. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 30
    Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 29
    Kiara Advani looks stunning in a lehenga. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 28
    Rekha looks stunning as always. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 27
    Jeetendra with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 26
    Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in his outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 25
    Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and her daughter pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 24
    Kareena looks gorgeous in a white lehenga. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 23
    Rani Mukerji looks elegant in a saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 22
    Alia Bhatt grabs eyeballs in her embroidered lehenga. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Anshula Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Manish Malhotra.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Boney Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Athiya Shetty at the wedding party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Ananya Panday with her parents. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Shilpa Shetty wows in a pink saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Tara Sutaria grabs eyeballs in a heavily embroidered lehenga. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri look dashing as always. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    We heart Ananya Panday’s outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    The Ambanis at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Karan Johar looks dapper in a sherwani.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Sanjay Kapoor with his family. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Amrita Arora. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Sonam Kapoor looks elegant in a white saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Anil Kapoor strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita arrives at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Elizabeth Hurley arrives for the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Shweta Bachchan. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

