In Pics: Ranbir, Alia, SRK, Sonam at Armaan Jain’s Wedding Party

On Monday, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand wedding in Mumbai. Last night, the couple threw a lavish party for their friends from Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan, the Ambanis were some of the guests present at the celebrations.

Take a look.