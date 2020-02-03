In Pics: SRK, Sidharth, Karan at Armaan Jain’s Mehendi Ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain is definitely having a big, fat Indian wedding. Bollywood turned up in their stylish best at Armaan’s mehendi and sangeet functions. While Tara Sutaria and Karisma Kapoor chose yellow outfits for mehendi, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a white shirt and black trousers, paired with a black jacket. Gauri looked stunning in a pink dress. Karisma donned a bright red salwar-kameez for the sangeet.

Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others were present too. Take a look at the photos: