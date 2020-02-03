In Pics: SRK, Sidharth, Karan at Armaan Jain’s Mehendi Ceremony
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra attend Armaan Jain’s mehendi ceremony.
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra attend Armaan Jain’s mehendi ceremony.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

In Pics: SRK, Sidharth, Karan at Armaan Jain’s Mehendi Ceremony

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain is definitely having a big, fat Indian wedding. Bollywood turned up in their stylish best at Armaan’s mehendi and sangeet functions. While Tara Sutaria and Karisma Kapoor chose yellow outfits for mehendi, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a white shirt and black trousers, paired with a black jacket. Gauri looked stunning in a pink dress. Karisma donned a bright red salwar-kameez for the sangeet.

Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others were present too. Take a look at the photos:

Also Read : Pics: Soha, Kriti, Rakul Preet Attend ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Screening

Loading...
  • 22
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Armaan Jain’s mehendi function.&nbsp;
    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Armaan Jain’s mehendi function. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Suzanne Khan and her friends at the event.&nbsp;
    Suzanne Khan and her friends at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Ananya Panday looks pretty in a white dress.&nbsp;
    Ananya Panday looks pretty in a white dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Ahaan Panday attended the mehendi ceremony.&nbsp;
    Ahaan Panday attended the mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Chunkey Pandey is all smiles.&nbsp;
    Chunkey Pandey is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in a blue blazer.&nbsp;
    Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper in a blue blazer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Amrita Arora at the event.&nbsp;
    Amrita Arora at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Avinash and Shazia Gowariker.&nbsp;
    Avinash and Shazia Gowariker. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Karan Johar rocks the quirky blazer.&nbsp;
    Karan Johar rocks the quirky blazer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Sohail Khan.&nbsp;
    Sohail Khan. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya.&nbsp;
    Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Natasha and Adar Poonawalla.&nbsp;
    Natasha and Adar Poonawalla. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Boney Kapoor at the mehendi ceremony.&nbsp;
    Boney Kapoor at the mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Suniel Shetty.&nbsp;
    Suniel Shetty. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Randhir Kapoor.&nbsp;
    Randhir Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Tara Sutaria opts for a yellow outfit.&nbsp;
    Tara Sutaria opts for a yellow outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Karisma and her mother Babita Kapoor.&nbsp;
    Karisma and her mother Babita Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Shweta Bachchan at the mehendi ceremony.&nbsp;
    Shweta Bachchan at the mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Armaan’s parents Rima and Manoj Jain at their son’s sangeet. &nbsp;
    Armaan’s parents Rima and Manoj Jain at their son’s sangeet.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Kunal Kapoor’s children Shaira and Zahan at their stylish best.&nbsp;
    Kunal Kapoor’s children Shaira and Zahan at their stylish best. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in a light pink outfit.&nbsp;
    Kiara Advani looks gorgeous in a light pink outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Karisma goes all red for the sangeet.&nbsp;
    Karisma goes all red for the sangeet. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : In Pics: Kartik, Sara Promote ‘Love Aaj Kal’ on ‘Indian Idol’ Set

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...