In Pics: Anil, Karisma, Ambanis at Armaan Jain’s Wedding
On Monday, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand wedding in Mumbai which was attended by the Kapoors of Bollywood. Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain who is the sister of Randhir and Rishi Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and the Ambanis were some of the guests spotted at the wedding.
Take a look:
Here’s another video uploaded by Karisma Kapoor from the baaraat.
Armaan and Anissa had their roka in December. On Sunday, Armaan had his mehendi and sangeet functions. And Bollywood had turned up in style for that too. While Tara Sutaria and Karisma Kapoor chose yellow outfits for mehendi, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a white shirt and black trousers, paired with a black jacket. Gauri looked stunning in a pink dress. Karisma donned a bright red salwar-kameez for the sangeet.
