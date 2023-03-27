In Photos: Doctors Demand Rollback Of Rajasthan's 'Right To Health' Bill
The IMA carried out a protest rally against the Rajasthan government’s Right to Health Bill on Monday.
An estimated 20,000 doctors, who are a part of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), carried out a protest rally against the Rajasthan government’s Right to Health Bill on Monday, 27 March.
The rally started at the Resident Doctor's Ground in Adarsh Nagar, and crossed Maharani College, Rajmandir, MI road, Ajmeri Gate, before ending at Albert Hall in Jaipur. Doctors from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh also showed their solidarity by wearing black bands.
Topics: Rajasthan right to health
