ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Doctors Demand Rollback Of Rajasthan's 'Right To Health' Bill

The IMA carried out a protest rally against the Rajasthan government’s Right to Health Bill on Monday.

Garima SadhwaniAnoushka Rajesh
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

An estimated 20,000 doctors, who are a part of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), carried out a protest rally against the Rajasthan government’s Right to Health Bill on Monday, 27 March.

The rally started at the Resident Doctor's Ground in Adarsh Nagar, and crossed Maharani College, Rajmandir, MI road, Ajmeri Gate, before ending at Albert Hall in Jaipur. Doctors from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh also showed their solidarity by wearing black bands.

Also Read

Rajasthan’s Right to Health Bill Signals Change, But Will it Work?

Rajasthan’s Right to Health Bill Signals Change, But Will it Work?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Rajasthan   right to health 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×