Education, Health & Urban Push: Highlights of TN Budget 2023-24 by PTR

On Monday, 20 March, the Tamil Nadu government led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) tabled the budget for the financial year 2023–24. The state finance minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presented the budget in the State Legislative Assembly in Chennai.

The AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout, alleging irregularities in the Erode East by-election and claiming that voters struggled as they were hoarded up in temporary camps and polling booths.

From announcing schemes and projects targeted towards the improvement of education, health, and other departments to pointing out that the state's revenue deficit was reduced by Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 62,000 crore, here are the key highlights of FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in his budget speech.