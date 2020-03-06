In Pics: Priyanka, Nick, Katrina Attend Isha Ambani’s Holi Bash
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Isha Ambani’s holi party.&nbsp;
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Isha Ambani’s holi party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s holi bash was a star-studded affair. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, to Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood celebrities were in festive mood even before Holi. While Priyanka was dressed in a simple white kurta, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a long white skirt with an embroidered top.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are in India, at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Holi bash. &nbsp;
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are in India, at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s Holi bash.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Priyanka looks beautiful in a simple white kurta.&nbsp;
    Priyanka looks beautiful in a simple white kurta. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Vicky Kaushal is all smiles.&nbsp;
    Vicky Kaushal is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Katrina Kaif stuns in a white skirt with an embroidered top.&nbsp;
    Katrina Kaif stuns in a white skirt with an embroidered top. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Sonali Bendre at the party.&nbsp;
    Sonali Bendre at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.&nbsp;
    Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Jacqueline Fernandez wears a long floral dress.&nbsp;
    Jacqueline Fernandez wears a long floral dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Rajkummar is accompanied by girlfriend Patralekhaa.&nbsp;
    Rajkummar is accompanied by girlfriend Patralekhaa. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Priyanka’s brother Sidharth with his fiance.&nbsp;
    Priyanka’s brother Sidharth with his fiance. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Madhu Chopra arrives at the party.&nbsp;
    Madhu Chopra arrives at the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Akash Ambani is dressed in Holi colours.&nbsp;
    Akash Ambani is dressed in Holi colours. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Huma Qureshi looks gorgeous in white.&nbsp;
    Huma Qureshi looks gorgeous in white. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Shloka Ambani at the Holi party.&nbsp;
    Shloka Ambani at the Holi party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Anusha Dandekar poses for the shutterbugs.&nbsp;
    Anusha Dandekar poses for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Isha Ambani strikes a pose.&nbsp;
    Isha Ambani strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
    Celebrity manager Rohini Iyer.&nbsp;
    Celebrity manager Rohini Iyer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

