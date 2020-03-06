In Pics: Priyanka, Nick, Katrina Attend Isha Ambani’s Holi Bash

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s holi bash was a star-studded affair. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, to Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood celebrities were in festive mood even before Holi. While Priyanka was dressed in a simple white kurta, Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in a long white skirt with an embroidered top.