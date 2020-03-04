In Pics: Shah Rukh, Sanjay Mishra Attend ‘Kaamyaab’ Screening
Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Kaamyaab, which has already been received well at film festivals like the Busan International Film Festival in 2018 and South Asian Film Festival in 2019, is all set to release in theatres on 6 March.
Several actors attended the screening of the film held in Mumbai ahead of the release this Friday. Apart from the cast and crew of the film, Rajkummar Rao, Seema Pahwa, Arjun Kapoor, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and Chirangada Singh were among those who watched the film at the special screening.
The film is written and directed by the National Award winner, Hardik Mehta.
Kaamyaab marks National Award Winner Hardik Mehta’s debut feature film. He has worked as director in the Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal starer. Sanjay plays the role of an actor who has worked in 499 films as a supporting artist and is in search for the 500th role. Deepak Dobriyal plays the role of a casting agent who helps him land the role.
