In Pics: Shah Rukh, Sanjay Mishra Attend ‘Kaamyaab’ Screening

Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Kaamyaab, which has already been received well at film festivals like the Busan International Film Festival in 2018 and South Asian Film Festival in 2019, is all set to release in theatres on 6 March.

Several actors attended the screening of the film held in Mumbai ahead of the release this Friday. Apart from the cast and crew of the film, Rajkummar Rao, Seema Pahwa, Arjun Kapoor, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and Chirangada Singh were among those who watched the film at the special screening.

The film is written and directed by the National Award winner, Hardik Mehta.