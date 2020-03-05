Pics: Alia, Zoya, Kiara Attend The Screening of Netflix’s Guilty

Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Zoya Akhtar Alia Bhatt, her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen and a host of other celebrities recently attended the special screening of Kiara Advani-starrer Guilty, slated to drop on Netflix on 6 March. Kiara and the cast of the film turned up in their stylish best. While Alia looked pretty in a simple pink dress, Athiya grabbed eyeballs in a striped dress with white sneakers.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, the Netflix original features Kiara, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir.

The movie revolves around a rape case wherein a student Tanu accuses college heartthrob VJ of raping her. Nanki, played by Kiara, is VJ’s girlfriend who believes in his innocence but is still determined to find out what exactly happened that fateful night.