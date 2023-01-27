ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza at Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Misra's Wedding Bash

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on 27 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on Friday, 27 January in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their industry friends following their wedding.

Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta, and father, cricketer Vivian Richards, also attended the event, while Satyadeep arrived with his mother and sister. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Diya Mirza also arrived at the party.

Here, take a look at some photos:

