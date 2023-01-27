Pics: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza at Masaba Gupta & Satyadeep Misra's Wedding Bash
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on 27 January.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot on Friday, 27 January in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family. The couple hosted a wedding bash for their industry friends following their wedding.
Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta, and father, cricketer Vivian Richards, also attended the event, while Satyadeep arrived with his mother and sister. Actors Sonam Kapoor and Diya Mirza also arrived at the party.
Here, take a look at some photos:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sonam Kapoor Dia Mirza Masaba Gupta
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.