'Married My Ocean of Calm': Masaba Gupta & Actor Satyadeep Misra Tie the Knot

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram on Friday, 27 January, to share that she and actor Satyadeep Misra have tied the knot. Masaba shared a few photos, wherein she looks stunning in a green and pink lehenga designed by her.

"Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!", Masaba captioned one of her posts.

In another post, she spoke in detail about the lehenga she chose for her big day. "'Shringar’ - A marriage is a celebration of stability,movement & balance..much like life and Manjit Bawa’s work which has hade a huge impact in my life … and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line. In the @houseofmasaba Barfi Pink ‘paan-Patti’ lehenga paired with two dupattas - one in a Lime Green Wallflower Print dupatta with a sequinned border & the other with ‘open hearts’ embellished on it in rani pink.The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif - ‘the palm’ & the ‘chidiya’ which celebrates the union of tradition & freedom. A sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts & voice their thoughts freely. • Jewels • I wanted a customised ‘Chand Taara’ inspired by South Indian headgears because the sun is energy - the protector & giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don’t even recognise We are driven by nature & energised by it. May we never forget that".

Take a look at the photos: