ADVERTISEMENT

Global Ambassador Deepika Padukone Keeps It Classy In Her First Cartier Campaign

Several pictures of Deepika Padukone from the Cartier Campaign went viral on the internet.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Deepika Padukone, who is the global ambassador for the luxury brand Cartier, has kept it classy in her first-ever campaign for the brand. Several pictures of the Om Shanti Om actor from her latest shoot for Cartier surfaced on the internet on 26 May.

In the photos, Padukone can be seen wearing the Sama necklace and Panthere Givree from Cartier. The actor exuded elegance in a black pantsuit and a beige low-neck robe for her several outfits for the shoot.

Also Read

'World at Your Feet': Ranveer Reacts to Deepika Featuring on TIME Cover

'World at Your Feet': Ranveer Reacts to Deepika Featuring on TIME Cover

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Deepika Padukone 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×