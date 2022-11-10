The Deewangi of Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's ‘Om Shanti Om’, 15 Years On

To the best of my memory, Om Shanti Om was the first film I watched or rather remember watching. Realistically, I’m sure I watched many films before that, considering the fact that my mother is a bigger movie buff than I’ll ever be. At 7, Shyam Benegal’s films flew over my head; my mother’s consistent re-watches of James Bond did nothing for me (but it was the price I paid for three years of constant Dora the Explorer that she endured).

But, Om Shanti Om changed the way I felt about films.

The film, written and directed by Farah Khan and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (in her debut), completed 15 years since its release on 9 November.