ADVERTISEMENT

'World at Your Feet': Ranveer Reacts to Deepika Featuring on TIME Cover

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married for over four years.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'World at Your Feet': Ranveer Reacts to Deepika Featuring on TIME Cover
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his social media on Friday, 12 May 2023 to congratulate his wife, actor-producer Deepika Padukone for featuring on the cover of the iconic TIME magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh took to his social media to write, "World at your feet! Proud of you, babygirl!"

Take a look at the post here:

Moreover, during the interview, Ranveer Singh was spotted with Deepika Padukone. The Cirkus actor dropped by during the interview to say 'Hi' to his wife. Coincidentally, the interviewer was asking Deepika a question about her husband. Both the stars called the incident 'cosmic'. The heartfelt moment was captured on video.

The actor became one of the rare Indian stars to feature on the cover of TIME, earlier graced by names like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and others. In the interview with the magazine, she said: “My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country."

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking D'YAVOL X To Sell Cheaper Jackets

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Reply To Fan Asking D'YAVOL X To Sell Cheaper Jackets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×