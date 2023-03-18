'My Conscience, Fashion Police': Karan Johar Wishes Mom Hiroo on Her 80th B'day
Karan Johar took to Instagram to give a glimpse of Hiroo Johar's 80th birthday celebrations.
Karan Johar took to Instagram on Saturday, 18 March, to pen a heartfelt note for his mother Hiroo Johar on her 80th birthday. Karan also shared a bunch of photos, some throwback and some from the celebration.
"My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today…. She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t …. She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police …. Also the only person who i am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you….. #mymommyhero", Karan wrote in the caption.
Take a look at the photos:
