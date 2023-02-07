'Always Be Kind': Karan Johar's Advice to His Kids on Their 6th Birthday
"Precious pieces of my heart turn 6 today," wrote Karan Johar in his Instagram post.
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media on Tuesday, 7 February, to share a video from his kids' Yash and Roohi Johar's star-studded birthday celebration. Along with the video, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... director also penned a heartfelt note for his kids and his mother.
In his note, Karan wrote, "Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on!
"Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank @meghakulchandani from @the.popcorn.company to have made their party the best ever! She’s amazing."
Here, take a look:
The birthday party was hosted on 1 February in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Soha Ali Khan, among others, joined the celebration with their little ones.
On the work front, Karan is making a comeback on the silver screen with his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.
