'Always Be Kind': Karan Johar's Advice to His Kids on Their 6th Birthday

In his note, Karan wrote, "Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she’s the pillar all 3 of us lean on!

"Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank @meghakulchandani from @the.popcorn.company to have made their party the best ever! She’s amazing."

Here, take a look: