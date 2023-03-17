ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Kiara Advani, Karan Johar & Others Attend Shweta Bachchan's Birthday Bash
Shweta Bachchan's birthday party was a star-studded affair.
Shweta Bachchan's 49th birthday party was a star-studded affair. The guests included Katrina Kaif, her husband Vicky Kaushal, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.
Take a look at the picture here:
