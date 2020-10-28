HAM(S) President Jitan Ram Manjhi shows his finger marked with indelible ink at a polling station after casting his vote for the first phase Bihar Assembly polls, at Atri in Gaya district, Wednesday, 28 October.
(Photo: PTI)
Masks, Sanitizers: How Bihar Went to Polls Amid the COVID Pandemic
The first phase of polling covers the southern part of Bihar.
As Bihar began to vote amid the ongoing pandemic, on Wednesday, 28 October, a voter turnout of 51.68 percent has been recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission.
Polling started at 7 am on Wednesday, with lakhs of voters across the state set to seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats.
The first phase of polling covers the southern part of Bihar, with a slightly heavier concentration in the south-west. Region-wise, this would be the Magadh and Bhojpur regions. The state capital Patna also votes in the first phase.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.