Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi Urges to Vote, Rahul & Chiraj in Tow
As the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections begins on Wednesday, 28 October, lakhs of voters across Bihar set to take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.
“Today is the first phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy, taking precautions related to COVID-19. Keep a distance of two yards and wear a mask. Remember, first vote, then refreshment!” PM Modi tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul took to Twitter and urged the voters to exercise their rights.
“This time for justice, employment, peasant labour. Vote for the grand alliance. Good luck to all of you in the first phase of Bihar voting.”
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the voters to exercise their rights by voting on Wednesday for the future of Bihar.
“Today, on the first phase of voting, Biharis must exercise their franchise for better future, education, health, job, development and new phase in the creation of new Bihar and become a partner of change with the Grand Alliance,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.
Lok Janta Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan appealed to the voters to use their franchise to strengthen the democracy.
“There is an appeal to all of you in the first phase of voting to use your franchise so that Bihar can Democracy has to be strengthened by defending Corona,” Paswan tweeted.
