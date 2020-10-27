Bihar Elections: Voting Schedule and List of All Constituencies

With the first phase of polling set to kick off in Bihar on Wednesday, 28 October, lakhs of voters across Bihar will take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.

As the election draw near, it's important for the voters to be aware of the voting dates in their respective constituencies. The Election Commission has announced the official schedule for all three phases.

Check the official schedule below and your constituency here: