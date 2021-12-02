'National Importance': Govt Defends Central Vista Construction Amid Alarming AQI

In response to a plea concerning the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 1 December, that the new Parliament building and Central Vista are of 'national importance', indicating why their construction was ongoing despite the growing environmental and health concern.

Appearing for petitioner Aditya Dubey, advocate Vikas Singh contended that while smaller building projects had been halted in view of the right to life, including in its purview the right to clean air and environment, "the construction of the massive Central Vista was being carried on at full swing right under the nose of the Supreme Court," NDTV reported.

Singh asked, "Is Central Vista work more important than the lives of crores of residents of Delhi and NCR?"

According to the Centre's counsel, the Central Vista project was in compliance with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules as well as "each and every condition which is put to ensure that it does not cause any pollution."