'National Importance': Govt Defends Central Vista Construction Amid Alarming AQI
The petitioner asked, "Is Central Vista work more important than the lives of crores of residents of Delhi and NCR?"
In response to a plea concerning the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 1 December, that the new Parliament building and Central Vista are of 'national importance', indicating why their construction was ongoing despite the growing environmental and health concern.
Appearing for petitioner Aditya Dubey, advocate Vikas Singh contended that while smaller building projects had been halted in view of the right to life, including in its purview the right to clean air and environment, "the construction of the massive Central Vista was being carried on at full swing right under the nose of the Supreme Court," NDTV reported.
According to the Centre's counsel, the Central Vista project was in compliance with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules as well as "each and every condition which is put to ensure that it does not cause any pollution."
Will Send Notice to CPWD for Central Vista Construction: Delhi Govt
The hearing in the apex court came one day after Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the government of Delhi would issue notices to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for carrying out construction work at the Central Vista project in the wake of a ban in place.
On Monday, 29 November, the Delhi government had banned all construction and demolition activities in the national capital till further orders for a second time.
As per Rai, the government received a lot of calls regarding the work being carried out at the Central Vista project site despite ban, and an inspection of the same reaffirmed that, news agency PTI reported.
Another notice will also be reportedly issued to the CPWD for flouting dust pollution control norms at the construction site.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
