Statue of Subhash Chandra Bose to be Installed at India Gate: PM Modi
"Till the grand statue of Netaji is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present," the PM said.
Two days ahead of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a granite statue of the icon will be installed at India Gate in New Delhi.
"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place," Modi wrote on Twitter on Friday, 21 January, attaching a photograph with his tweet.
He added that the 'grand' statue would "be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him".
Subhas Chandra Bose, also known as Netaji, was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on 23 January 1897. He was one of the most important figures in India’s struggle for independence. Netaji was also behind the revival of the Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj.
The announcement also comes after government sources indicated that the Republic Day celebrations, which begin on 24 January, will begin from 23 January to include Netaji's birth anniversary.
"This is in line with Narendra Modi government's focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture," NDTV quoted government sources as saying.
The government had earlier commemorated Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
