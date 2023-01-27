ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Share Unseen Pictures From Their Haldi Ceremony

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on 23 January.

After several years of dating, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally tied the knot on Monday, 23 January. The wedding took place at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their close friends and family.

Their pre-wedding ceremonies began a few days before their big day. Earlier today (27 January), the couple shared some unseen photos from their Haldi ceremony on social media. Here, take a look:

