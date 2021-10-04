Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Taken for Medical Tests a Day After NCB Arrest

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday. A day after his arrest, Aryan Khan, and others arrested, were taken to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical tests.

Speaking to ANI, NCB chief SN Pradhan had said, "It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs and involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light".