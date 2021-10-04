Aryan Khan leaves for medical tests.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Taken for Medical Tests a Day After NCB Arrest
Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after a raid on a cruise ship.
Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday. A day after his arrest, Aryan Khan, and others arrested, were taken to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical tests.
Speaking to ANI, NCB chief SN Pradhan had said, "It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs and involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.