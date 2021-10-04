Pics: Salman Khan Visits Shah Rukh Khan’s House Post Aryan Khan’s Arrest by NCB

Actor Salman Khan was spotted outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat, a few hours after the latter’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday, and sent to one day custody (till 4 October). Salman was wearing a black shirt and a black hat.

The NCB conducted a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and arrested Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were also taken for a medical check-up at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.