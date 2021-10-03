Drugs Case| Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan, Others Arrested After Raids on a Cruise
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan & 7 others were questioned by the NCB after a raid on a passenger cruise.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the agency conducted a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on Saturday night. They are likely to be produced before the magistrate court on Sunday evening.
Aryan, Mummun and Arbaaz, three of the eight detained, were taken for a medical check-up at Mumbai's JJ Hospital after their statements were recorded.
NCB sources have told The Quint that drugs were consumed at the party.
Some of the other people who were questioned in the case are actor Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.
Acting in an Impartial Manner: NCB Chief
Speaking about the raid, NCB chief SN Pradhan had told ANI, "It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs and involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light". The NCB chief also told the publication that the agency is acting on an 'impartial manner'. "During investigation, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law", Pradhan told ANI.
Pradhan was quoted by ANI as saying that there have been more than 300 raids in Mumbai in the past one year. "We have to keep on working in Mumbai. If you look at the data, there must have been more than 300 raids in the last one year. This will continue, whether foreign nationals the film industry or rich people are involved", SN Pradhan stated, adding, "We took action when inputs suggested that drugs like charas & MDMA were carried for consumption at the party".
PTI has reported that the NCB has registered an FIR in connection with the raid at the party.
Cordelia Cruises Denies Involvement
Cordelia Cruises have said that they are in no way directly or indirectly connected with the raid that was conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.