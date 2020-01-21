Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Have a Blast on ‘Indian Idol’ Sets

The cast of Malang - Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu - were recently invited on Indian Idol and they had a blast at the show. While Disha Patani looked gorgeous in a black dress, Anil Kapoor stole the show in a quirky blazer.

Malang is an edgy love story between Aditya and Disha that soon turns into a murder mystery.

Produced by T-series and directed by Mohit Suri, the film hits the theatres on 7 February.