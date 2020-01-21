Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Have a Blast on ‘Indian Idol’ Sets
The cast of Malang - Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu - were recently invited on Indian Idol and they had a blast at the show. While Disha Patani looked gorgeous in a black dress, Anil Kapoor stole the show in a quirky blazer.

Malang is an edgy love story between Aditya and Disha that soon turns into a murder mystery.

Produced by T-series and directed by Mohit Suri, the film hits the theatres on 7 February.

Loading...
  • 05
  • 04
    Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu have a blast.&nbsp;
    Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu have a blast. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    The actors strike a pose for the shutterbugs.&nbsp;
    The actors strike a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Disha Patani looks stunning in a black dress.&nbsp;
    Disha Patani looks stunning in a black dress. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Aditya Roy Kapur.&nbsp;
    Aditya Roy Kapur. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

