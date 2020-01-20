Pics: SRK, Salman, Priyanka, Varun Attend Umang 2020 Event
Salman, Shah Rukh, Priyanka, and Katrina at Umand 2020.
Salman, Shah Rukh, Priyanka, and Katrina at Umand 2020.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)

Pics: SRK, Salman, Priyanka, Varun Attend Umang 2020 Event

Quint Entertainment
Photos

The fifth edition of Mumbai Police’s welfare charity event was held on 19 January in Mumbai and Bollywood showed up decked out and in full spirit. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Salman, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Kapoor and Ananya Panday were some of the actors spotted walking down the red carpet on Sunday.

Many filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker and Farah Khan were also present.

Take a look:

Loading...
  • 45
    Shah Rukh Khan at the event.
    Shah Rukh Khan at the event.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 44
    Priyanka Chopra.
    Priyanka Chopra.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 43
    Hrithik Roshan
    Hrithik Roshan(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 42
    Varun Dhawan.
    Varun Dhawan.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 41
    Salman Khan.
    Salman Khan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 40
    Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
    Madhuri Dixit-Nene.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 39
    Anil Kapoor
    Anil Kapoor(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 38
    Bhumi Pednekar.
    Bhumi Pednekar.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 37
    Rajkummar Rao.
    Rajkummar Rao.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 36
    Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya.
    Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 35
    Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.
    Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 34
    Himesh Reshammiya with his wife.
    Himesh Reshammiya with his wife.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 33
    Jacqueline Fernandez.
    Jacqueline Fernandez.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 32
    Kartik Aaryan.
    Kartik Aaryan.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 31
    Johnny Lever.
    Johnny Lever.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 30
    Arjun Kapoor.
    Arjun Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 29
    Katrina Kaif.
    Katrina Kaif.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 28
    Rani Mukerji.
    Rani Mukerji.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 27
    Riteish Deshmukh.
    Riteish Deshmukh.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 26
    Rakul Preet Singh.
    Rakul Preet Singh.(Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 25
    (Photo: Yogen  Shah)
  • 24
    Singer Kailash Kher.
    Singer Kailash Kher.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 23
    Shilpa Shetty.
    Shilpa Shetty.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 22
    Raveena Tandon.
    Raveena Tandon.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Raju Srivastav and Farah&nbsp; Khan.
    Raju Srivastav and Farah  Khan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Ananya Panday.
    Ananya Panday.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Ananya Panday sharing a fangirl moment with Vidya Balan.
    Ananya Panday sharing a fangirl moment with Vidya Balan.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Tabu.
    Tabu.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Jeetendra.
    Jeetendra.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Arjun Kapoor with Jitendra.
    Arjun Kapoor with Jitendra.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Arbaaz Khan with his girlfriend and Sonu Sood.
    Arbaaz Khan with his girlfriend and Sonu Sood.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Siddhant Chaturvedi.
    Siddhant Chaturvedi.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Diana Penty.
    Diana Penty.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Sidharth Malhotra.
    Sidharth Malhotra.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi Kapoor.
    Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Janhvi Kapoor.
    Janhvi Kapoor.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Kriti Sanon clicks selfies with the Mumbai police.
    Kriti Sanon clicks selfies with the Mumbai police.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif.
    Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Vicky Kaushal.
    Vicky Kaushal.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Subash Ghai.
    Subash Ghai.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Tara Sutaria.
    Tara Sutaria.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Kriti Sanon.
    Kriti Sanon.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Manish Mahotra.
    Manish Mahotra.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Gulshan Grover.
    Gulshan Grover.(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Also Read : Umang 2018 Inside Pics: SRK, Ranveer, Alia Set the Stage on Fire

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...