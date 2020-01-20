Pics: SRK, Salman, Priyanka, Varun Attend Umang 2020 Event

The fifth edition of Mumbai Police’s welfare charity event was held on 19 January in Mumbai and Bollywood showed up decked out and in full spirit. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Salman, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Kapoor and Ananya Panday were some of the actors spotted walking down the red carpet on Sunday.

Many filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker and Farah Khan were also present.

