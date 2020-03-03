Pics: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates B’Day With Tiger Shroff & Fans
Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on 3 March and she celebrated her special day with close friend Tiger Shroff and her fans. Shraddha chose an elegant white dress for the occasion and she clicked selfies with fans. Tiger accompanied her as she cut the cake in the presence of the media.
Check out the photos:
