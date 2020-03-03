Pics: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates B’Day With Tiger Shroff & Fans
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday with Tiger Shroff and her fans.&nbsp;
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday with Tiger Shroff and her fans. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Quint Entertainment
Photos

Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on 3 March and she celebrated her special day with close friend Tiger Shroff and her fans. Shraddha chose an elegant white dress for the occasion and she clicked selfies with fans. Tiger accompanied her as she cut the cake in the presence of the media.

Check out the photos:

  • 07
    Shraddha Kapoor interacts with the media and fans on her birthday. &nbsp;
    Shraddha Kapoor interacts with the media and fans on her birthday.  (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Shraddha with her fans.&nbsp;
    Shraddha with her fans. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    The actor gets a surprise visit from Tiger Shroff.&nbsp;
    The actor gets a surprise visit from Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Shraddha and Tiger strike a pose.&nbsp;
    Shraddha and Tiger strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    The actors break into a dance.&nbsp;
    The actors break into a dance. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Shraddha clicks a photo of her fans as they assemble to wish her.&nbsp;
    Shraddha clicks a photo of her fans as they assemble to wish her. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    The actor poses with her birthday cake.&nbsp;
    The actor poses with her birthday cake. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

