The Trailer of Kiara Advani’s Netflix Film ‘Guilty’ Is Here

The trailer of Guilty, a Netflix original film featuring Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir in the lead is out. This is the first Netflix film produced by Karan Johar’s digital venture Dharmatic Entertainment. Guilty is directed by Ruchi Narain and is scheduled to stream on 6 March.

Set against the backdrop of a college in Delhi, Guilty revolves around a rape case wherein a student Tanu accuses the college heart throb VJ of raping her. Nanki played by Kiara Advani is VJ’s girlfriend who believes in his innocence but is still determined to find out what exactly happened that fateful night.

You can watch the trailer of Guilty below: