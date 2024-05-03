Modi Govt Calls US Human Rights Report 'Biased', but Can India Reject Facts?

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here the Narendra Modi government has rubbished the US State Department’s 2023 Human Rights Report on India. The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) taking a customary stand, has called the report "biased”, adding that it "reflects a poor understanding of India."

Yes, we may question getting a rap on the knuckles about our 'human rights performance' from the USA which has plenty to introspect about, and also, why does the US play 'cop of the world’ and lecture us on human rights? Yet, over the years, the US report prepared for countries across the world has acquired some clout and credibility.

The 80-page document about India (read here) is much less conjecture and comment, and far more data-centric and fact-driven.

And can we really reject facts?