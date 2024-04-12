The Prime Minister Has a Habit of Making Tall Claims. Manipur Has Not Been Saved

For the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur who have been restricted to the hills, as if under house arrest, time drags on and they see no light at the end of the tunnel. On 3 May, which is just three weeks away from today, the violence that killed and maimed over two hundred people, with women subjected to the vilest forms of atrocities including being mercilessly raped in broad daylight and hundreds of homes going up in flames, would touch the one year mark.

In no other state would the Modi government have allowed this level of violence to continue, and for thousands of people to be living in relief camps because their homes have been razed to the ground. In no other state in this country is there an embargo for the people of one part of the state to travel to the other.

The Kuki-Zo people working in various institutions in Imphal have not been able to return to their places of work due to fear of being attacked. What is crystal clear is that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government in Manipur and the central government have turned a blind eye to all that has befallen the Kuki-Zo tribes of Manipur.