As Yamuna’s Floods Terrify Residents of Delhi, What Is To Be Done?

The most iconic piece of infrastructure near the Yamuna is the Ring Road of 1956, built in the optimistic spirit of a brave new country. Nearby, the Pragati power plant, originally a coal-fired power plant that blackened the lungs of millions, is poorly cited. Decommissioned, its skeleton still stands.

The Commonwealth Games Village from the previous CM's regime, along with the Yamuna Velodrome and what is the Delhi Secretariat, are all squatters on the floodplains. East Delhi, now the densest part of the city is also low-lying, a natural topography to cradle water and absorb it in its shaky, sandy foundation. Developing this part of the city despite knowing its propensity to flood has also endangered the property, assets, and health of lakhs of inhabitants.

Obstruction has spilled over to several of Delhi’s stormwater drains too. Like the riverbed and its floodplains, they have also been blocked with plastics from smaller drains, illegally dumped construction and demolition waste, and other built structures. Consequently, micro-floods have terrified slum dwellers and others even in south Delhi.

Historically, this became possible because of three factors.